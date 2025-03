Sevilla are interested in Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international is currently provisionally suspended for a doping offence, which the player's camp is appealing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sport says Sevilla are keen to ferry Mudryk to Spain next season.

If the winger's appeal is successful, then Sevilla would make their move to securing a loan arrangement with Chelsea.

Mudryk's deal with Chelsea runs to 2031.