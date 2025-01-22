Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Sevilla defender's move to Villa stalled as asking price rises to £21M
Sevilla defender's move to Villa stalled as asking price rises to £21M
Sevilla defender Loic Bade is no closer to securing a move to Aston Villa this winter.

The Midlands club were hoping to bring in Bade to replace Diego Carlos, who is Fenerbahce-bound.

However, Sevilla are seeking £21m upfront and additional bonuses as well.

The 24-year-old is the club’s most bankable asset and they are in no rush to sell.

The club has debts, but they would rather wait to get a big offer that satisfies them.

Villa are not willing to meet their demands, while there is interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United.

