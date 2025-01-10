Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta desperate not to lose Bade nor Juanlu

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta says he doesn't want to lose Loic Bade nor Juanlu.

Both players are being linked with a move away this month.

At today's media conference ahead of facing Valencia, Garcia Pimienta said: "That shows you the potential Sevilla has. Badé, who is an international with France and Juanlu, an Olympic champion. If they end up leaving, which I hope not, we have to replace them.

"The sporting management told me that Sevilla is not closing the door on anything and that it will be willing to replace whoever leaves. If a player has to leave, another will come. I would like them to stay, but if they do leave, it will be solved with reliable players.

"I have always said that players who we believe can help us and surpass what we have in quality should come. Depending on the departures, we will add players. I would be lying if I said that we need a goalkeeper, defender or full-back. It was indisputable that a winger had to come, like Rubén Vargas, who will bring us a lot.”