Monaco eyeing Leicester midfielder Soumare

AS Monaco are eyeing Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare spent last season on-loan with Sevilla, where he impressed.

And now Foot Mercato says ASM want to bring Soumare back to France this summer.

The midfielder's future at Leicester is undecided, particularly after Steve Cooper's arrival as new manager following Enzo Maresca's departure for Chelsea.

ASM see Soumare as a potential replacement for wantaway midfielder Youssouf Fofana.