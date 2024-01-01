Tribal Football
Brentford, Southampton rival Sevilla for Rostov attacker Almqvist

FC Rostov attacker Pontus Almqvist is a target for Premier League clubs.

The Swede spent last season on-loan with Lecce and is available from the Russian Premier League club.

Sportbladet says Southampton and Brentford have expressed interest, along with LaLiga's Sevilla.

Almqvist's contract with Rostov expires next summer. But he can effectively leave as a Bosman transfer now that he has the right to pause his contract due to the war.

Almqvist has scored three goals and made six assists in 39 competitive matches for Rostov.

