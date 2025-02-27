Several young stars including Obi and Kone added to Man Utd first team squad list

Tribal Football
Chido Obi, Sekou Kone, Elyh Harrison, Jack Moorhouse, and Tyler Fredricson have officially been added to Manchester United’s first-team squad list.

With injuries piling up, Ruben Amorim had to rely on academy talent, naming seven youngsters on the bench against Tottenham earlier this month.

Obi and goalkeeper Harrison were included in the squad again to face Ipswich, joining Kone, Moorhouse, and Fredricson in the official squad list.

Obi made his debut against Spurs and featured again against Everton, marking his early breakthrough under Amorim.

The 17-year-old remains the only player to make a first-team appearance so far, but others will be eager to impress the United boss.

