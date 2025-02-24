Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash

Tribal Football
Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's cost-cutting affected the club's U18 hopefuls last week.

United defeated Chelsea 5-1 in the FA Youth Cup fifth round last week, with Chido Obi scoring a hat-trick.

The Sun says normally United would have staged the tie at Old Trafford as a key part of the youngsters' development.

But Ratcliffe insisted on the match being staged at Leigh Sports Village stadium, with a capacity of 12,000, in order to save £8,000.

The chemicals billionaire has also limited canteen lunches to just soup and sandwiches for everyone except senior players - including coaching staff.

A further round of staff cuts are expected in the coming weeks.

