Several Tottenham players have turned their backs on Postecoglou this week

Tottenham’s star players appear to be turning their backs on their head coach.

Several Spurs stars are said to be expressing their unhappiness with Ange Postecoglou.

As they sit in 15th place in the league, after losing to Everton, Spurs are considering a change.

Per The Mail, Postecoglou's demanding training sessions are said to be an issue that is contributing to injuries.

The outlet states that several players are voicing complaints about the way Postecoglou trains his squad.

Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson are the latest to go down with injuries.

