Serbia ace Tadic: Ten Hag the best coach I've ever had

Fenerbahce ace Dusan Tadic was happy to catch up with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag last night.

Tadic took questions from his old Ajax coach after Serbia's Euros defeat to England.

Ten Hag began: “Dusan, good to see you. We are always happy to see you in the Netherlands.”

The Serb played no fewer than 194 official matches under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Tadic still misses Ten Hag, as he clearly showed: “He is the best coach I have ever had. Because of everything. He is busy with football 24/7. It is unbelievable how much development he brings and how much he invests in football.

"He always develops himself and the team too. You learn a lot under him.”

Earlier during the NOS broadcast, Ten Hag said of Tadic. “He is such a fantastic leader. In his professionalism, he is the example for the rest. He pulls the rest along and takes responsibility.

'Tadic always makes sure that a team continues to play in discipline and he always makes sure that there is dynamism and spirit in the team. And he always had the decisive pass. He has won a match for us so many times.”