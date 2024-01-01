Tribal Football
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: People say I left Holland too early...
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch admits selection for Holland's Euros squad came as a surprise.

Gravenberch made the cut, despite not playing regularly for Liverpool.

He told Voetbalzone: "To be honest, it was a surprise.

“I hadn’t been there for a long time. If you’re selected, it’s nice.

"Of course I didn't play a lot at Bayern, but I did learn a lot of other things. In the end, it didn't go as it should have, but I did make a great move to Liverpool. I'm very happy with that. 

“Everyone often says that players leave the Netherlands (via Ajax) too early. But what is too early? In hindsight you can say that someone leaves too early, but it can also turn out differently. I didn't think it was too early and in the end I learned a lot at Bayern. Now I'm in a good place at Liverpool. 

"Why didn't it go well at Bayern? That's a good question. I feel like I did everything I could, but I don't think I really got the chances I needed. In the preparation for the new season I already realized that I would actually have a season like the previous one again.”

 

