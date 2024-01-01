Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Southgate tactics too passive

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was unimpressed with the tactics of England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Dutchman was on punditry duties in the Netherlands for England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Ten Hag, who also confirmed he was staying on as United manager, delivered a sharp verdict on England after they won 1-0.

On Dutch broadcaster NOS, he said: “In the first half I really enjoyed Jude Bellingham. He took England by the hand and lifted them to a higher level.”

He continued: “England were playing very passive. I actually saw them moving backwards, they kept Serbia coming at them.”

He added: “It's the vision of the manager (Southgate). England will take a 1-0 lead, then he (Southgate) decides to start gambling with making his team compact and relying on moments for the remaining minutes of the game.”