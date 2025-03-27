Senegalese winger Dieme training with Chelsea

Senegalese winger Yaya Dieme is training with Chelsea this week.

The 17 year-old is due to sign with the Blues when he turns 18 in October.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dieme hails from the Diambars academy in Senegal, which was established by Arsenal legend and Genoa coach Patrick Vieira in 2003.

The Daily Mail says Dieme has been in London for tests at Cobham accompanied by Chelsea's scout Achirou Gaoh.

Dieme helped Senegal win the U17 Africa Cup of Nations and will join Chelsea in October before being loaned to French sister club Strasbourg in January 2026.