Chelsea make Noni Madueke transfer decision

Alex Roberts
Chelsea are growing increasingly frustrated with winger Noni Madueke and could allow him to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

According to TBR, Chelsea are looking to cash in on the 23-year-old, with several Premier League clubs interested in the winger.

Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are all said to be interested in the England international who could be available for as little as £30 million.

Madueke has been out of action since Valentine’s Day, picking up a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton.

The winger has been a key player for Enzo Maresca, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in his 28 games across all competitions.

