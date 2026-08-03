Semenyo reveals key Man City tactical change Enzo Maresca has already made

Manchester City kicked off their preseason tour of Asia with a penalty shootout loss to Serie A champions Inter Milan.

The sides could not be separated after a 1-1 draw inside 90 minutes and City missed three spot kicks in Hong Kong with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez all coming up short.

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Enzo Maresca's squad now move on to South Korea, ahead of games against a K League XI and Atletico Madrid, before returning to the UK to face Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 16th.

Maresca is still working with a reduced squad ahead of his first season back in Manchester with several key names away on breaks after the 2026 FFA World Cup.

One player who is back in action is Antoine Semenyo, after representing Ghana this summer, on the back of scoring 21 goals at Bournemouth and City in 2025/26.

The 26-year-old is excited by the prospect of working with Maresca and highlighted some of the changes he's already made in the post Pep Guardiola era.

"When he got appointed, the first thing I thought about was when you played his Chelsea team, his wide men were always high and quite free.

"That's one of the things that excited me most, it's exciting for me as a winger. I get to have 1-v-1 situations and I'm looking forward to it.

"His ideas are great, quite similar to Pep, but if you watch the Inter game, you can seen a couple of his ideas play out and it was good. He wants me to stay out wide and create opportunities. So it's music to my ears."