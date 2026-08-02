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Josko Gvardiol says Enzo Maresca is "perfect" for Man City despite dire Inter defeat

Josko Gvardiol says Enzo Maresca is "perfect" for Manchester City: The level is that high!
Josko Gvardiol says Enzo Maresca is "perfect" for Manchester City: The level is that high!REUTERS

Josko Gvardiol has backed Enzo Maresca as he replaces Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Maresca took charge of City for the first time in Saturday's friendly against Inter Milan in Hong Kong as his side lost 3-1 on penalties in what was a poor performance. 

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The Italian head coach takes over following Guardiola's remarkable 10-year spell at the Etihad which saw him win every trophy possible with the Premier League side. 

Guardiola leaves after 20 trophies in 10 seasons, meaning Maresca has some huge shoes to fill as City fans expect him to continue such immense success. 

Is Maresca perfect for Man City?

Speaking after the loss, Gvardiol backed Maresca who says is perfect for the role despite the disappointing start. 

"The level is that high and he has been chosen with reason as the manager 

"I think he has a quality, has some new ideas and also we need to see what we are going to do (with) the style of (play), the football we are going to play and the tactics. 

"I think he is a perfect one, but of course, it takes time. It's something totally new, it's not easy to change the manager, so we will take time. 

"It's our job to help him as much as possible and also to listen to try to adapt as quick as possible. 

"I met him, we spoke a little bit about my injury (and) also how we played, how I played before with Pep, and that's it, more or less." 

Whether City will remain one of Europe's elite over the next few seasons is unknown but fans will next get a glimpse at the side when they face the K League All Stars in 3 days time. 

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Premier LeagueEnzo MarescaJosko GvardiolPep GuardiolaManchester CityInter

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