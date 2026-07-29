From Alonso to Arbeloa: The new Premier League bosses in 2026/27

The 2026/27 Premier League season is fast approaching and there will be a host of new faces in dugouts across the country, with several new managers taking to the top flight for the upcoming campaign.

A large sweep of managerial changes has rocked the Premier League in 2026, with no fewer than eight clubs sporting new leaders heading into the 26/27 season.

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When you include the three promoted sides, that means that half the division will have managers competing in the Premier League for the first time with their respective clubs.

Of course, some of those will have managed in the league before, but it remains a new era for 10 teams in England's top flight.

Here, Flashscore looks at all of the new faces, as well as the coaches starting at new homes for the first time.

Xabi Alonso is no stranger to English football after securing plenty of success as a player for Liverpool, but he is set to make his first foray into Premier League management this season with Chelsea.

After honing his craft at Real Sociedad's B team, he made the switch to Bayer Leverkusen for his first senior role - where he won the club their first-ever Bundesliga title in his first full term in charge, without losing a single league game.

Another year followed before he landed the Real Madrid job, although the Spaniard found far less success back in La Liga.

Alonso's tenure lasted just eight months before he stepped down from his role after a difficult run of results, and would take a short break from coaching before being announced as Chelsea boss for the 2026/27 season.

The 44-year-old saw most of his success come with a back-three formation and he is expected to revert to that system at Stamford Bridge - although his true intentions will become clearer once more pre-season games have been played.

In terms of signings, the British record move for Morgan Rogers shows he has full backing from the board, as well as reported deals for veterans Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson - highlighting that Alonso has moved to address the severe lack of experience in the Blues' squad.

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea are also set to sign defender Maxence Lacroix, which further points toward a potential shift to Alonso's favoured back-three system, as does the arrival of wing-back Marco Palestra.

Bournemouth lost the highly successful Andoni Iraola at the end of last season and quickly moved to replace him with German manager Marco Rose.

The 49-year-old arrives after a successful career in the Bundesliga, where he took charge of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Rose also featured as a player for Mainz, and was developed under the wing of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp, who helped to shape much of his current philosophy.

"Marco Rose plays an intense, versatile style of soccer characterised by heavy pressing and a fast pace. During his time under Jurgen Klopp at Mainz, he definitely absorbed some of Klopp’s influence, which he incorporates into his own tactics and strategy," Flashscore Germany's Henri Briese said.

"Given the players he has at his disposal, the style of play he’ll employ at Bournemouth will likely most closely resemble what we’ve seen most recently in Leipzig - that is, extremely dominant football in which the priority is to spread the play wide and transition quickly from defence to offence, and vice versa.

"His style of football is, in principle, a perfect fit for England, as he ensures that his team fights with passion for the full 90 minutes and gives every ounce of energy on the field right up until the very last second."

Rose has experience winning cup competitions, having lifted the DFB Pokal with Leipzig, something which will be welcomed by fans of the Cherries who are yet to win a major trophy - which is perhaps the next target on their impressive rise through English football.

Pierre Sage (Crystal Palace)

Pierre Sage has the difficult task of replacing one of Crystal Palace's greatest-ever managers in Oliver Glasner.

The Frenchman will be largely unknown to Premier League fans, but he has demonstrated an impressive and unique rise in recent years.

Sage was not a professional player and started behind the scenes in French football as early as 24-years-old, before eventually working his way up to managerial roles and taking over Lyon in 2023.

"(Sage is) A methodical coach, trained outside the traditional pathways of professional football, who has become one of the most prominent French coaches of recent seasons," Flashscore France's Pablo Gallego explained.

"Under his leadership, OL underwent a spectacular turnaround: last in the standings when he arrived, the club finished on the European podium and reached the Coupe de France final.

"It was from that point on that he made a name for himself in French professional football. RC Lens signed him the following season.

"His season with the Sang et Or was exceptional: he was named Ligue 1 Coach of the Year, and led Lens to a 2nd-place finish in the league, qualifying the club for the Champions League for the 4th time in its history."

Sage also lifted the Coupe de France last season for the first time in Lens' history - something strikingly similar to what Glasner achieved in the FA Cup with Palace.

In terms of his style of play, Gallego described Sage as "a fan of (Pep) Guardiola" who enjoyed "positional football, high pressing and a solid defence."

Fulham's appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa is one of the more interesting changes seen over the summer.

The Spaniard has limited managerial experience so far, but all of his coaching has come at one of football's greatest institutions - Real Madrid.

Arbeloa was first in charge of Madrid's B team before taking over from the previously mentioned Alonso for the second part of last season, although he failed to turn around their form and stepped down at the end of the campaign.

There is limited data to go off of, but Arbeloa preferred a 4-3-3 in his days as a youth coach and encouraged a fast, high-pressing style of play.

It's difficult to analyse his short tenure with Madrid's first team, given that he had little time to really implement his ideas and a side littered with that much talent can often veer away from strict tactical plans.

In a pre-season meeting with his Fulham players, Arbeloa insisted that his team will be allowed to showcase their talent - which is good news for the likes of Kevin, Josh King and Oscar Bobb - but must also have the required effort to go with it.

“We want brave players. We want players with personality," he said in a video posted to the club's social media accounts.

“I’ll give you the confidence to show your talent. But talent without effort means nothing.

“We are going to be a team that presses high. We are going to be a team that plays hard.

“We are going to be a team that gives the best and runs until the end.”

Early pre-season indicators suggest Arbeloa has Fulham set up similarly to his Madrid youth days, with Harrison Reed acting as the most defensive of a midfield three also featuring Alex Iwobi and Emile Smith Rowe, although things could change with several players still to return after the World Cup.

Despite being one of the worst-kept secrets in football, Enzo Maresca eventually replaced the legendary Pep Guardiola as manager of Manchester City.

The Italian already knows City well, having spent some time there as a youth coach and refined his ideas in senior management with both Leicester and Chelsea.

Maresca has shown he can win trophies despite his relatively short career so far, guiding the Foxes to the Championship title and the Blues to the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

His coaching has been heavily influenced by Guardiola, which can only be a positive for Manchester City as it likely means less dramatic changes are needed heading into the new season.

He has shown an emphasis on building possession from deeper on the pitch, allowing his players the freedom to take the ball from defence and work upwards towards the opposition goal - something fans will undoubtedly be familiar with from Guardiola's decade-long stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Maresca's biggest task will be guiding the club through what has been a turbulent summer so far following the departures of experienced squad members like John Stones, Nathan Ake and Bernardo Silva.

Links continue to persist surrounding Rodri's possible move to Real Madrid, too, which would be yet another huge stumbling block for the manager to navigate.

Maresca will need time to weather a bit of a storm, but the foundations are there for success if he is afforded that luxury.

Andoni Iraola arrives at Liverpool riding a wave of huge success with Bournemouth after guiding the Cherries to their first-ever European finish last season.

He is perhaps one of the most in-form coaches in the country having led his previous club on an 18-match unbeaten run to finish in sixth spot and will have high expectations upon him after joining the Reds.

Iraola employs a fast-paced style that relies on athletic players to complete lots of running, high pressing and quick transitions - which will sound awfully familiar to Liverpool supporters.

Former boss Klopp enjoyed lots of success with that style, which became heavily associated with Anfield and its supporters.

If Iraola can bring a bit of that back, mixed with some of his own ideas, then he will give himself a good chance of being successful.

The Spaniard joins Liverpool at a time of change with club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson departing, while it feels like the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are nearing turning points in their Premier League careers as well.

That shouldn't cause too much concern for Liverpool fans, though, with Iraola already demonstrating at Bournemouth that he is capable of handling drastic changes.

The Cherries lost the entirety of their defence last summer and were tipped by many to struggle as a result, but smart recruitment alongside Iraola's impressive managerial skill propelled them to their most successful season ever.

As already mentioned, Glasner's stock is high after guiding Crystal Palace to their first-ever major trophies, including the FA Cup and UEFA Conference League.

Eyebrows were raised when he moved to Nottingham Forest this summer, especially after some public fallouts with the ownership at his previous club.

There were questions over whether or not the same might occur at his new club, who infamously went through four managers last season before scraping to Premier League survival late in the campaign.

It already seems that Glasner is being backed properly by Forest, though, with strong links to highly-rated defender Ousmane Diomande following the arrival of talented midfielder Xaver Schlager - who Glasner had already worked with earlier in his career.

Fans will know by now the sort of system Glasner likes to deploy, with the coach utilising a 3-4-3 formation to plenty of success during his time at Palace.

It appears that Forest are giving him the tools to do something similar again this season and the likes of Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White and Schlager should all benefit from it.

Perhaps the most unknown manager to Premier League fans heading into the new season is Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic.

The Bosnian guided Hull through turmoil last season to gain promotion via the Championship play-offs - despite being under a transfer ban for both windows and being widely tipped for relegation before the campaign began.

His tactical nous helped the likes of Oli McBurnie and Joe Gelhardt to excel and the Tigers are set to reap the rewards of the brilliant job by Jakirovic thus far.

No longer hampered by transfer troubles, Hull have been tipped to splash out on several new signings ahead of the opening weekend - having already confirmed the arrivals of Jack Butland, Matt Targett, Hidemasa Morita and Oscar Zambrano.

Club owner Acun Ilicali publicly confirmed that the club were working on at least 10 more additions - posting on his social media a cryptic message that left fans guessing the identity of further arrivals.

That means that Jakirovic will be backed for the upcoming challenge of staying in the top flight, and it will be interesting to see how he takes on such a tricky adventure.

Coventry brought Frank Lampard to the club when his stock was low after struggles at Everton and Chelsea, but their faith was duly rewarded after the Sky Blues romped to the Championship title last term.

Lampard got his side playing some impressive attacking football and, while that is tough to translate to the Premier League, he will look to prove himself at the top level once more.

The former England international has clearly had a positive effect on his team as a whole and individually - with midfielder Jack Rudoni developing a great deal under Lampard's guidance to the point where he now possesses a serious goal and creative threat.

Coventry's summer business has been slow so far and it appears that they may be relying on the players who got them into the league to keep them there - but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Lampard knows his squad well having been there for almost two years now and will try to get the best out of them in what will be a tough return to the Premier League.

Finally, Gary O'Neil was appointed manager of Ipswich after the surprise departure of long-time fan favourite Kieran McKenna.

On the face of it, his arrival isn't the most inspiring and fans may have been hoping for a bit more excitement.

However, O'Neil has proven multiple times that he can keep a club in the Premier League.

The Englishman has led both Bournemouth and Wolves to safety in the past and is probably a safe bet for the Tractor Boys as they look to navigate their second season in the top flight in the last three years.

O'Neil has been handed some solid additions to his squad so far, including striker Emersonn, promising stars Abdul Fatawu and Kjell Scherpen as well as experienced defender Issa Diop.

The Tractor Boys are yet to play a pre-season game, so we will have to wait for any hints as to how the new manager will set up his side.