Wolves defender Nelson Semedo was furious with his teammates after another loss at home.

The Premier League strugglers are very much in the relegation picture, as they are in the bottom three.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Molineux club were beaten 4-2 by Bournemouth on Saturday, conceding three penalties in the game.

Semedo stated post-game: “Tough day for us. We weren't good enough. We tried to prepare for the game in the best way, but they did really well. We lost a lot of duels as well. It’s our fault, obviously. They press really, really well, and we knew that. Maybe we had to try to put the ball behind and try to press them there, on their side of the pitch.”

On a tough challenge for the backline, he added: “We knew they were really good at pressing, and they won two penalties like that, waiting for us and making a good press.

"They also won a lot of balls in our defensive side. We were prepared for that, but the game didn't go the way we wanted. Now we have a game on Wednesday, so we just have to focus on that one now.”

On in-game tweaks, he stated: “We had to change a couple things, but I think the most important thing to change was just us, because we were losing 3-1 at home. It was believing that we could change the game.

"One goal can change everything. Afterwards we made another mistake and another goal for them. There were some mistakes that we cannot do. Three penalties in a game is unacceptable for us, and we will work hard to be better.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play