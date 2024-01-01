Sela explain new sponsorship deal with Newcastle

Saudi events company Sela are delighted with their new shirt deal with Newcastle United.

Sela have become Newcastle's new front of shirt sponsor after a year of talks.

Their senior vice-president Ibrahim Mohtaseb said at Soccerex: " We try to bring any value from our experience onto the table with the club.

"Sela and Newcastle are true partners. It's not just about being a mere sponsor of a football club. We are true partners.

"Peter (Silverstone) and I did have tough negotiations a year ago but once that contract was signed, we just threw it in a drawer and never looked at it again because we are trying to get the best out of each other's platforms and try to ensure that we benefit each other as much as possible. Our ambition is for this partnership to be a long-term partnership.

"If we can add value in any way, shape or form, we will be more than happy to do that for the club. Contributing to their fan base in general, we try to support with that, especially in our region.

"Newcastle are a Saudi-owned club so it automatically has a lot of affinity within the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is a football-mad country and everyone in the Kingdom has a local club and, perhaps, an international club that they support and we hope that Newcastle become the most supported international club in the region."