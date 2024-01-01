Supermac offers FA advice to Newcastle boss Howe

Newcastle legend Malcolm Macdonald is urging Eddie Howe to resist any approach from the FA.

The Newcastle manager has been tipped to succeed Gareth Southgate as England coach.

But Supermac wrote for ChronicleLive: "Gareth Southgate scattered the pigeons when he said that if England don't win the Euros then this will probably be his last tournament as an international manager. Straight away the drums started beating - Eddie Howe is the man the Football Association will turn to if Southgate ends his long reign this summer.

"Well, I will give the FA a bit of advice: forget it! I don't think for one moment that right now Howe wants to turn away from Newcastle United or that the club would willingly sacrifice him for the good of the nation. Eddie, I believe, wants to stay and win trophies at club level and the owners are happy for his hand to be on the tiller.

"Of course the FA would fancy Howe. That is a different matter altogether. He is the perfect fit.... clean cut and presentable, wonderful in press conferences talking with authority and conviction without giving a solitary single thing away, and a dream at man management.

"However on the other side of the coin why would Eddie want the job? Why would he want to leave Newcastle when the club is only going to get stronger and stronger and trophies will inevitably follow. He is far too young and far too ambitious to want to give it all up. England is for later in his career."