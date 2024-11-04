Seaman on Edu's departure: "It's going to be a sad day for Arsenal fans"

Seaman on Edu's Arsenal departure: "It's going to be a sad day for Arsenal fans"

Arsenal players and fans will be devastated to see Edu leave the club this week.

That is according to club legend David Seaman, who spoke glowingly about the club’s former midfielder.

Edu, who was a key ally of boss Mikel Arteta, is likely to join Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ slate of teams.

Seaman told talkSPORT Breakfast earlier this morning: "It's a shame for the club, it's a great loss.

"Not only is he a great guy, but he's a great friend.

"He was really good at what he was doing. If it does happen, it's going to be a sad day for Arsenal fans."