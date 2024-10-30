Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Ten Hag felt let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking
Scholes: Man Utd worse than when Ten Hag arrived

Arsenal boss Arteta shrugs off Mourinho 'dig' from Carragher: He coached me!

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal boss Arteta shrugs off Mourinho 'dig' from Carragher: He coached me!
Arsenal boss Arteta shrugs off Mourinho 'dig' from Carragher: He coached me!Action Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to recent comments from pundit Jamie Carragher.

The former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit spoke about Arteta’s Arsenal and their playstyle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He compared the Spaniard to former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Arteta responded: “I don’t talk about myself. I let him give his opinion.”

He added on Mourinho: “Jose? For sure. I’ve known him since I was 15 years old. He coached me. He was in Barcelona. 

“Yeah, he’s won — I don’t know, 26, 28 titles? So he’s someone to really admire, the way he’s done it, the way he’s changed the culture in clubs, the way he’s done it in different countries.”

Asked if the comparisons are a compliment, he finished: “I take it as an opinion. I don’t like comparing myself to anybody, because I’m myself so I don’t know… I don’t do things because other people have done them, I do things that I believe are the best things for the players and the team to get us success and play the way we want to play.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarragher JamieArteta MikelArsenalMourinho Jose
Related Articles
Keane baffled by Arsenal mentality: I'm starting to worry
Liverpool hero Carragher accuses Arsenal boss Arteta of "morphing into Mourinho"
Carragher admits he was "disappointed with Liverpool" after salvaging Arsenal draw