Arsenal boss Arteta shrugs off Mourinho 'dig' from Carragher: He coached me!

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to recent comments from pundit Jamie Carragher.

The former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit spoke about Arteta’s Arsenal and their playstyle.

He compared the Spaniard to former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Arteta responded: “I don’t talk about myself. I let him give his opinion.”

He added on Mourinho: “Jose? For sure. I’ve known him since I was 15 years old. He coached me. He was in Barcelona.

“Yeah, he’s won — I don’t know, 26, 28 titles? So he’s someone to really admire, the way he’s done it, the way he’s changed the culture in clubs, the way he’s done it in different countries.”

Asked if the comparisons are a compliment, he finished: “I take it as an opinion. I don’t like comparing myself to anybody, because I’m myself so I don’t know… I don’t do things because other people have done them, I do things that I believe are the best things for the players and the team to get us success and play the way we want to play.”