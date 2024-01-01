Scholes worries "to death" about Man Utd keeper ahead of new season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has admitted his concerns about their shot stopper Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian came into the club at the start of last season from Internazionale in Italy.

However, Scholes was not always impressed by Erik ten Hag’s £47 million million signing.

"I've heard a lot of Manchester United fans say how excited they are for the new season, I'm struggling with that," Scholes said on The Overlap.

"I still think there are areas of the pitch which are a problem for United. The new center-back has already got injured.

"Martinez was injured last season, Maguire was injured at the end of the season, Lindelof the same; no Varane this season."

He added: "I still worry about the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper is a big concern for me.

“Even in pre-season with some of the goals he conceded. I worry to death about him."