Scholes says Man Utd defender De Ligt is not "that much of an upgrade" on Maguire

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has given a damning verdict on a new signing.

Scholes was asked about a few of the moves that United have made in the summer.

He singled out former Ajax and Bayern Munich center half Matthijs De Ligt as one who may not be as good as fans are expecting.

Scholes stated on The Overlap: "Erik ten Hag couldn't wait to get Matthijs de Ligt instead of Harry Maguire, he was just waiting for the opportunity. 

“I'm not sure it’s that much of an upgrade – De Ligt played against Southampton, Maguire would have been fine against Southampton. 

“He might be slightly better, but it's not a massive improvement where you think, 'Wow'. It’s like that with all the signings."

