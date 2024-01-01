Scholes "really excited for the new season" under Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes insists that he is excited about the club’s upcoming season.

The Red Devils have brought in two young talents in the form of Lenny Yoro and Joshua Zirzkee.

However, United have been unable to get any other deals done, as they seek to sell players first.

“I’m really excited for the new season. It’s difficult to tell because the two signings are young players - especially the lad from France (Yoro) but he’s got plenty of time to bed himself in before the season starts,” said Scholes, per The Mail.

“The big thing for United is keeping players from last season fit. It was a real struggle to have a full squad and some of the performances last season showed the impact that had.

“But if these two signings are right and we get a bit more experience in with them, then I’m hoping for a good season.