Howe responds to Mitchell's criticism of transfer policies

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell has not made life easier for boss Eddie Howe.

While many at the club would have expected Mitchell to play a leading role in answering questions about transfers, his words have only led to more inquiries.

Boss Howe was inundated with transfer questions after the international break, as he spoke with reporters on Friday.

“I don’t think it’s right for me to make individual comments in reply to Paul’s press conference," he replied to one question over transfers.

“I think they have been brilliant signings for the where we were and the long term future of the club and I really believe in them and I still do," Howe added about the club’s transfer strategy.

“The civil war stuff, absolutely not, in my experience,” Howe concluded.

“But I am cocooned in my work and absolutely focused on the players and the training, and I know you might be bored of that answer but it is what I do every single day that I am here.”