Paul Vegas
Scholes: Man Utd player wanted chat about my criticism
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admits one player from his old club wanted to speak with him about criticism this season.

Scholes admits he now only commentates on United games and says one former United player wanted face-to-face talks about on-air criticism.

He recalled on the Overlap: “Players can be a little bit touchy these days.

“I had a (United) player, this year, who contacted me and wasn’t happy with some of the things I’d said. He wanted to meet me at the training ground, and I said, 'Of course, no problem,' and gave him my number but he never got back to me.

“I would have done it. If I’m saying things I believe and he wants me to explain why, it wouldn’t have been a nice conversation, but I said if they or anyone else has a problem, there’s my phone number.”

Scholes continued: “I only do  Manchester United games now. I very rarely do other games because I want to watch United, and I want to be at the United games.

"Ever since I’ve started doing it, it’s not been great. I don’t think I saw them win for a long time and you look terrible having a go at your club when that’s the club you played for, for 20 years – it’s the last thing you want.

"It’d be so easy if you were a Manchester City player for the last 10 years. Where we are now, it makes you look like a bit of a villain.”

