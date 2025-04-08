Scholes: Man Utd player wanted chat about my criticism
Scholes admits he now only commentates on United games and says one former United player wanted face-to-face talks about on-air criticism.
He recalled on the Overlap: “Players can be a little bit touchy these days.
“I had a (United) player, this year, who contacted me and wasn’t happy with some of the things I’d said. He wanted to meet me at the training ground, and I said, 'Of course, no problem,' and gave him my number but he never got back to me.
“I would have done it. If I’m saying things I believe and he wants me to explain why, it wouldn’t have been a nice conversation, but I said if they or anyone else has a problem, there’s my phone number.”
Scholes continued: “I only do Manchester United games now. I very rarely do other games because I want to watch United, and I want to be at the United games.
"Ever since I’ve started doing it, it’s not been great. I don’t think I saw them win for a long time and you look terrible having a go at your club when that’s the club you played for, for 20 years – it’s the last thing you want.
"It’d be so easy if you were a Manchester City player for the last 10 years. Where we are now, it makes you look like a bit of a villain.”