Man United legend Paul Scholes hits out at Sir Jim Ratcliffe after stadium reveal

Alex Roberts
Paul Scholes has claimed Man United have become a 'begging club' since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over as part-owner after plans for a new stadium were revealed.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes, 50, didn’t hold back in his assessment of Ratcliffe’s tenure, suggesting the club’s new stadium plans may not be realistic.

Scholes said: "You can be gullible at times, and believe what he (Sir Jim Ratcliffe) says, just because you’ve never heard anyone say anything before. You don’t know how realistic it is, it’s all up in the air.

"Words are cheap, and we could say anything about anyone, you can say in 10 years we’ll have the biggest and best stadium.

“For a long time, we’ve been called the richest club in the world, but I feel like we’re begging a little, asking for the stadium and that we need £2 billion, and selling players to buy players."

Man United’s only hope of European qualification come the end of the season is winning the Europa League, having beat Spanish side Real Sociedad 5-2 on aggregate in their round-of-16 clash.

