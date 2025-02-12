Scholes convinced Man Utd relegation candidates next season

Paul Scholes has warned that Manchester United face the threat of relegation next season if they fail to strengthen their squad significantly.

He believes the team lacks a strong spine and criticized Ruben Amorim’s current squad, highlighting significant weaknesses.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite recent wins, Scholes insists United must make at least five major signings to avoid a potential crisis.

“There are a few things that are concerning. There's a lot of stuff he (Ruben Amorim) needs to do, we all know that, especially in transfer windows, but I don't see a core of players,” Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.

“When you look at teams, you look right down the spine of a team. Liverpool: great goalkeeper, great centre half, forwards, midfielders, whatever. I don't think United have any of that in any position.

“I think a new goalkeeper is needed, possibly two centre halves, two centre midfield players, and two centre forwards.

“Alright, I'll go for one centre midfielders and one centre forward, but with a bit of stature, a bit of quality, and really create a spine. When you've got that spine right, then you can add bits to it.

“That spine, that core, is so important. If they don't get that right this summer, this might sound ridiculous, but the form since this manager is in, they could be looking at relegation. I'm telling you, it's been so bad.”