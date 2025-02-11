Scholes believes Mainoo looks "lost" and Man Utd "don't know what to do with him"
The young midfielder has been tasked with playing multiple roles, including a surprising stint as a false nine in the recent loss to Crystal Palace.
Scholes believes it’s a tough challenge for Mainoo, who excelled after breaking into the first team last season.
Scholes stated on The Overlap: “I think Mainoo is lost. I've talked about Declan Rice being lost before – I think Mainoo is lost as well. They don't know what to do with him.
“I don't think he knows where to play on a football pitch because he's been played in one of the number 10 positions, he has been played in the two in the midfield, which I can see probably doesn't suit him because I don't think the greatest athlete.
“He's a great footballer. I think the number 10 does suit, (but) the false nine, never in a million years.”