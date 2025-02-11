Scholes believes Mainoo looks "lost" and Man Utd "don't know what to do with him"

Legendary midfielder Paul Scholes has admitted that Kobbie Mainoo appears lost at Manchester United this season.

The young midfielder has been tasked with playing multiple roles, including a surprising stint as a false nine in the recent loss to Crystal Palace.

Scholes believes it’s a tough challenge for Mainoo, who excelled after breaking into the first team last season.

Scholes stated on The Overlap: “I think Mainoo is lost. I've talked about Declan Rice being lost before – I think Mainoo is lost as well. They don't know what to do with him.

“I don't think he knows where to play on a football pitch because he's been played in one of the number 10 positions, he has been played in the two in the midfield, which I can see probably doesn't suit him because I don't think the greatest athlete.

“He's a great footballer. I think the number 10 does suit, (but) the false nine, never in a million years.”