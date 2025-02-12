Man Utd defender Lisandro slams "jinx" Scholes

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Centre half Lisandro Martinez has hit back at Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on social media after criticism. 

Martinez, who is set to undergo surgery for a torn ACL suffered against Crystal Palace, faces months on the sidelines. 

Despite his injury setback, the Argentine fired back, defending his importance to Ruben Amorim’s team.

Sat alongside Jamie Carragher for the latest Fan Debate, Scholes said: "Even when he (Martinez) is fit, he's not good enough to win the Premier League with."

Martinez responded on Instagram: "This jinx guy is really hurting... You put him in Argentina, and he wouldn't survive.”

Scholes won the Premier League numerous times, the FA Cup, and the Champions League at United, while Martinez has only tasted FA Cup success at Old Trafford.

