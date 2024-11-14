Tribal Football
Schar on new contract at Newcastle: Everything is right for me, I would love to stay

Newcastle United are ready to extend Fabian Schar's contract by at least another season.

The Magpies are aware that Schar can walk away at the end of this 2024/2025 campaign.

However, Chronicle Live states that his deal will be extended by a year, as the player also wants to stay.

"I feel super comfortable at Newcastle, I've been playing for years and I have a coach who backs me," Schar told Blue Sport this week. 

"Everything is right for me. I would love to stay. The club and coach know what they have in me.

"Basically, it's always happened relatively quickly in recent years. The club wanted to keep me, I wanted to stay. 

“That's why it was never a big deal. There are more complicated cases than mine."

