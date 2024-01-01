Scarles signs new long-term contract with West Ham

West Ham United talent Ollie Scarles has signed a new long term contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Scarles has been at the club since he was just 11 years old and has become a prominent figure in the academy in recent years with his most notable achievement being a part of the 2023 FA Youth Cup-winning squad which also included the likes of Lewis Orford and Kaelan Casey.

The 18-year-old spoke about what the club means to him and how he wants to work hard and improve on what he has already accomplished.

“I’ve loved every minute of my experience at West Ham since I joined as an eleven-year-old boy. I know the Club inside out. It’s the best thing that’s happened to me. I’ve had some great memories so far, winning the FA Youth Cup with the boys, making my debut for the first team in the Conference League, so I’m hoping to build on those memories and progress at this Club even further.

“I’m hoping to eventually break into that first team. Hopefully we can make it into Europe and there will be even more opportunities!”

He also opened up on the role former captain Mark Noble played in his journey at the club and what an inspiration he has been.

“Nobes has been brilliant. I’ve always been able to text him when I needed some guidance. He’s always been around for all of the boys to talk to. He’s had a massive impact on my career. He’s always believed in me and I can’t give him enough credit for that.”

Technical director Noble spoke on the talent Scarles possess and how he spotted him from an early age which sparked a relationship.

“I remember as a player going to Chadwell Heath and watching the younger age groups train, and you could tell Ollie had what it took to play in the first team,” said the Hammers’ record Premier League appearance-maker. “He’s already done that in Europe, under David Moyes, and he’s been in and around the first team ever since. It’s so important that we as a Club do the right thing and ensure the best pathways for our players and Ollie is definitely one of them.

“I’ve sat with him many times and talked about the high hopes we have for him. It’s over to him now. We’ve shown that belief with this contract extension and now it’s up to him to keep working hard.

“He’s a clever footballer. It’s something that stands out about him and enables him to play in various positions on the pitch. He’s been fantastic for our U21s. He’s got high aspirations himself, which is exactly what we want from our young players. We have high hopes for him too. He’s still only 18, so patience is key. I hope this is the one of many contracts we do for him.”