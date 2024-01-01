Academy star Fearon signs first professional contract with West Ham

West Ham United starlet Preston Fearon has signed his first professional contract with the club after climbing the ranks of the academy in recent years.

The 17-year-old has captained the U18’s side this season after returning from injury and has become a prominent figure at the club’s academy since joining at U15 level after he was released by London rivals Chelsea.

The young talent spoke about how delighted he is to sign his first contract and commit to the West London club.

“There’s no feeling like it! Signing your first contract is only the first step, so I need to keep pushing from here. My journey hasn’t been an easy one. I want to thank my parents and my brother, who have played a key role in getting me to where I am today. I thank them every week for what they do for me.”

“Getting released by Chelsea knocked my confidence, and then getting injured during my first year as a scholar was another tough period. But being offered the captaincy in my second year and now signing my first pro contract, it’s indescribable.

“Being captain is a challenging role, but I’m getting used to it. You have to focus on your own game while also looking out for the team. Every time I wear the armband, it feels special.”

U21s lead coach Mark Robson is a big fan of the teenager who is often playing above his age group. Robson gave Fearon his development squad debut against SL Benfica B in the Premier League International Cup this month which he says he was nervous but excited about.

“I was nervous at first, but I settled into the game and thought I did alright," Fearon reflected. "The pace was fast, but having experienced players around me made the adjustment a bit easier.”

“I have so much belief in this team. Although we haven’t had the best start, I’m confident we can do well in the league. The FA Youth Cup is a big target, and I know how strong our team is. We can go far in both that competition and the Premier League Cup. It’s also about our development as a team, improving our play style, and pushing to be the best we can be every week.”

Academy Manager Kenny Brown had a lot of praise for the up-and-coming talent and says his role as captain was earnt after years of hard work.

“He’s a talented footballer, and we saw that from day one. I remember watching him during one of the first training sessions I attended after joining the Club. Preston was a trialist at the time, and within the first minute of a small-sided game, he stood out with his ability in tight spaces.

“What I really admire is that he matches his technical ability with a strong work ethic. He’s a team player who contributes just as much off the ball as he does on it. He’s a big talent, and I look forward to seeing how far we can take him!

“Captaincies aren’t handed out lightly. He’s someone players can look up to. It adds more responsibility, but it’s an important part of his development. The leadership skills he gains now will serve him well as he progresses through the ranks. He’s becoming a more rounded player, and this is a big year for him. Signing his first professional contract is the perfect way to start it.”