Irving earns first Scotland call-up after fantastic start at West Ham

West Ham United midfielder Andy Irving has been named in the senior Scotland squad for the first time.

The 24-year-old made his full and Premier League debuts for the Hammers this season after spending time at Austrian side SK Austria Klagenfurt last season, where he bagged 10 goals and 4 assists in just 30 appearances.

Scotland take on Croatia in the Nations League in a few weeks as they try to climb up from the bottom of their group after losing their first two games of the competition.

Irving has made three substitute appearances for West Ham this season against the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and has clearly impressed Scotland boss Steve Clarke over the past few weeks.

Irving would become the Hammers’ seventh senior Scotland international, following John Dick, Ray Stewart, Frank McAvennie, Christian Dailly, Don Hutchison and Robert Snodgrass if he features over the next few weeks.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin and Preston North End’s Liam Lindsay have also been called up for the first time in a Scotland side that has a plethora of injuries including Aston Villa’s John McGinn, who is ruled out for a number of weeks.