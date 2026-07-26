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PSG set Ibrahim Mbaye asking price as Premier League clubs circle

PSG set Ibrahim Mbaye asking price as Premier League clubs circle
PSG set Ibrahim Mbaye asking price as Premier League clubs circleREUTERS

PSG have reportedly set their asking price for young forward Ibrahim Mbaye with several Premier League sides interested.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in the French capital, but with PSG’s already formidable forward line, first team opportunities have been hard to come by.

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Mbaye started just ten of his 24 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists across 997 minutes.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, PSG have set an asking price of €50 million for the winger, who has plenty of interest.

Premier League sides Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham, and Liverpool are also said to be keen, with Aston Villa also previously linked.

There is interest from Germany too, with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund both weighing a potential move for the Senegal international.

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Premier LeagueIbrahim MbayePSGChelseaTottenhamManchester CityFootball transfers