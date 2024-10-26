Savinho happy settling at Man City: I haven't changed my style

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Savinho is happy with the way he's settled at Manchester City.

The summer arrival from Troyes has quickly established himself in City manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

He told the Daily Mail: "I haven’t changed my style.

"I’m still a player for the one on ones and making assists. I’ve not changed in that aspect. I’ve always had that willpower to say that as soon as you lose the ball, you look to get it back as quickly as possible. To then set somebody up.

"I’ve always watched City and always been impressed by their pressing. Lots of people talk about their quality on the ball, which is evident, but what they do without the ball – winning it back, putting in the effort – really impresses me and something I always try to do."

On scoring a first goal, Savinho added: "It’s not quite weighing on me, because I don’t get anxious about it, but it’s something I’m working towards every day.

"My finishing, staying calm in that last moment when you’re approaching goal. I know it can come at any moment. I’m hoping once one comes, many more will follow."

