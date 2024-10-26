Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Really?! Man Utd ask Man City to fly Mainoo, Garnacho to Paris
Really?! Man Utd ask Man City to fly Mainoo, Garnacho to Paris
Manchester City have rejected a request from Manchester United to assist with travel to the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are set to attend after being nominated for the Kopa Trophy. But United, as part of co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's cost-cutting measures, are reluctant to lay on the jet flight.

Instead, the Daily Mail says United sounded out City about the pair joining their delegation and private flight to Paris.

But City have declined, insisting there's no room on the jet.

It leaves United needing to organise the flight themselves for Mainoo and Garnacho.

