Man City open contract talks with De Bruyne as San Diego circle

Manchester City are attempting to open new contract talks with Kevin de Bruyne.

Sky Sports says City have opened talks with De Bruyne to extend the contract.

San Diego has had preliminary talks with the player's representatives about a transfer this summer.

The interest must be mutual - but so far the talks have not progressed very far.

San Diego will enter MLS starting next season.