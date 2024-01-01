Savinho: Guardiola knows I can help Man City

Savinho is convinced his career will be turbo-boosted by working with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian winger, a permanent signing from Troyes, had his City presentation on Sunday.

“I want to improve in all aspects of my game and part of my decision is that all players have improved under Pep in their skills and decision making,” he said.

“I have come here to learn and help the team.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to speak to him yet. I only met him to welcome me here.

“I am not concerned because I know how capable he is. I trust his judgement and he knows how I can help Manchester City.”

On moving to the Premier League, he continued: “It’s always been my dream since I was a child and when I was playing for Atletico Mineiro.

“A lot of my friends and family said it was their dream to see me playing in the Premier League.

“Today I am really happy to be here. It’s a new chapter in my life and I am ready for all the challenges that will come my way.

“It’s easy to adapt and settle in Manchester. I have been here before with Girona and on other occasions.

“My family are here and they’re my foundation, so they’re helping me to settle as much as possible.

“I learnt a great deal tactically and technically in Europe and there was the culture.

“In Netherlands there was the cold, language, food. My experience there meant I was a better player at Girona.”