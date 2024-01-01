Savinho excited ahead of Man City home debut

Manchester City summer arrival Savinho is excited for his home debut this weekend.

The Premier League champions take on newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Brazilian has spoken about the welcome he has received from players and fans since arriving at City.

“I received an unbelievable reception from fans at my unveiling event,” Savinho told club media.

“I was really excited to meet our supporters and it gave me a great feeling to hear the way they received me at the Etihad.

“It made me even more excited to play in front of them and show them what I can do.

“Now is another milestone moment – my first matchday at our home stadium. That is something I can’t wait to experience.

“That is enough to excite me but now I have been told ‘Bahia in Manchester’ is being celebrated on the day. That makes the day doubly special.

“I’m sure fans from Bahia who make the trip will create a magical mood and a really positive, upbeat atmosphere on the day.

“I hope we can get the good result to make it even more memorable.”