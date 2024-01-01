Savage proud to lead Macclesfield to their best ever season

Former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage has spoken in detail about his move to non-league management.

Savage is taking charge of Macclesfield this season and has admitted the job is harder than he anticipated.

Savage is relishing the challenge and is very proud of the work he is doing at the club.

He said, per The Sun: “I am delighted with the start with 10 wins and two draws and being unbeaten in 12 league games – the best start to a season Macclesfield have ever had since 1874.

“I believe we can do even better – that is the frightening thing about this squad.”

He added: “When I was working as a pundit for TNT, I was like a sponge listening to Glenn Hoddle, Rio (Ferdinand), Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes and managers like Harry Redknapp.

“I always noted things down when I was listening to them as I did with the managers I worked under.”