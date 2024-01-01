Savage: Macclesfield job my toughest football challenge

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has opened up on the demands of managing in the lower leagues.

Savage has experience of being a top flight professional for many years, as he shone at Leicester City and other teams.

Now he is managing Macclesfield in non-league football, which he rates as a harder challenge.

In his latest column for the Mirror, Savage says: "Many seem to believe that managing in the Northern Premier League is a part-time gig. I can assure you it's far more challenging than any other football-related task I've undertaken.

"The pressure, the anxiety, the solitary hours spent scouting, watching videos, conducting training sessions, interacting with players individually, arranging ticket allocations and prices for cup ties (which I'm obliged to approve as a director) and the matches themselves can consume up to 90 hours a week. At least, as a manager, I know that if we falter on the field, it's my responsibility.

"When I return home and look in the mirror, there's no one else to point fingers at but myself if I select the wrong starting XI, make poor substitutions or devise incorrect tactics."