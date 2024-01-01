Vestergaard admits battling for Leicester recall

Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard has admitted he will have to work hard to gain his place back.

The center half was an impressive, regular starter for the Foxes in the Championship last season.

However, he has not been as involved as they have returned to the Premier League this term.

Vestergaard told TV2: “My status is good. I feel good and feel fresh and motivated. I'm generally in top form game-wise. So I'm 100 percent ready.

“I have been back in training for the past week. (The lack of game-time is) nothing to worry about. It's the Premier League and there’s high-level competition. And so it is also about the places.

“So there is nothing strange about it. But it doesn't help make yourself unavailable when there is competition for places. It's not usually the best recipe.”