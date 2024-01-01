Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike
Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium

Vestergaard admits battling for Leicester recall

Vestergaard admits battling for Leicester recall
Vestergaard admits battling for Leicester recallAction Plus
Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard has admitted he will have to work hard to gain his place back.

The center half was an impressive, regular starter for the Foxes in the Championship last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has not been as involved as they have returned to the Premier League this term.

Vestergaard told TV2: “My status is good. I feel good and feel fresh and motivated. I'm generally in top form game-wise. So I'm 100 percent ready.

“I have been back in training for the past week. (The lack of game-time is) nothing to worry about. It's the Premier League and there’s high-level competition. And so it is also about the places.

“So there is nothing strange about it. But it doesn't help make yourself unavailable when there is competition for places. It's not usually the best recipe.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueVestergaard JannikLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea midfielder Casadei: Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus rumours?
Cannon feels let down by Leicester and Cooper after Stoke loan
Leicester hero Piper: Chelsea boss Maresca knows Hermansen better than Sanchez