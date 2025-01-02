Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Saunders on Dyche leading Everton's relegation fight: They’ve got the right man in charge

Ansser Sadiq
Saunders on Dyche leading Everton's relegation fight: They’ve got the right man in charge
Saunders on Dyche leading Everton's relegation fight: They’ve got the right man in chargeAction Plus
Everton head coach Sean Dyche has been labeled as the right person to continue leading the club.

The Toffees are embroiled in yet another relegation battle, similarly to the previous two seasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Liverpool Echo, Dyche has received initial backing from Everton’s new owners - The Friedkin Group.

Ex-player turned pundit Dean Saunders said: “They’ve got the right man in charge. If you sack Sean Dyche, who would be the best man to take over at Everton? 

“It is probably Sean Dyche in the situation they are in.

“You need to get 36 points – forget about the style of play, forget about it, until the club gets itself back on level footing.”

Mentions
EvertonLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Top 5 players to watch in the EFL Cup this week
Prem set date for postponed Merseyside derby
Newcastle and Liverpool to bid for PSV Eindhoven midfielder this January