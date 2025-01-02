Saunders on Dyche leading Everton's relegation fight: They’ve got the right man in charge

Everton head coach Sean Dyche has been labeled as the right person to continue leading the club.

The Toffees are embroiled in yet another relegation battle, similarly to the previous two seasons.

Per Liverpool Echo, Dyche has received initial backing from Everton’s new owners - The Friedkin Group.

Ex-player turned pundit Dean Saunders said: “They’ve got the right man in charge. If you sack Sean Dyche, who would be the best man to take over at Everton?

“It is probably Sean Dyche in the situation they are in.

“You need to get 36 points – forget about the style of play, forget about it, until the club gets itself back on level footing.”