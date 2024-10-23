Saudi investors could target Liverpool and Chelsea in coming years

Chelsea and Liverpool could be the next clubs that Saudi Arabia target for ownership.

The Middle East nation already owns Newcastle United, with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman said to have played a personal role in that acquisition.

The Saudi-based Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has direct ties to MBS, is ready to invest further in the Premier League.

Per The Independent, Saudi power brokers are now considering buying control of a bigger club than Newcastle.

They may not be satisfied at the profile they are getting from a club with a modest worldwide supporter base.

Liverpool have been owned by the Fenway Sports Group since 2010, while Chelsea is owned by BlueCo since May 2022.