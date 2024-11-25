Sarr on his goal against Villa: My first Palace goal - but I need to score every game!

Sarr on goal against Villa: It's my first goal but I need to score every game!

Ismaïla Sarr scored his first Premier League goal for Crystal Palace this weekend against Aston Villa but admits he is hungry for more this season.

The midfielder fired his shot past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez early on in the game before teeing up Justin Devenny for his first Palace goal on the stroke of half-time.

Despite drawing the game 2-2 in the end, Sarr revealed that he is happy with the squad’s hard work and believes consistently working like this will yield great results this season.

“I'm happy for the team,” the Senegal forward told Palace TV. “This game is good, but it was a hard game.

“(It was) 2-2 – we needed to win today. But I'm happy for the team, the manager, the fans – it’s good.

“Today I scored, and I'm happy to score and assist. It's my first goal (in the Premier League for Palace), but I need to score every game!

“But I'm working for the team, for the club, and the fans who come to every game. I'm working hard on the training ground. This game, for the fans, the team, was good.

“I'm not going to stop now. I’ll keep going now for the next game.”

Sarr was also delighted for Devenny.

“I'm happy for him! His first goal in the Premier League, I'm happy for him. Me too, I'm happy it's my (first Premier Leagu) goal (for Palace). We need to win today, but it’s okay – next time!”

