Devenny proud of first Palace goal: I'll never forget it

Justin Devenny was floating after a first goal for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

The midfielder admits the chance came to him in "slow motion".

“I knew there was obviously going to be a chance when it was (played in) for me and JP (Mateta),” he said, watching the goal back.

“I just knocked it around the defender. It’s a great moment. That's one I'll look back on for the rest of my life.

“Do you know what? It just happened in slow motion. I just saw it roll across and then I was like: ‘This is my moment’. I've taken it.” 

Of his teammates, Devenny also said: “Every single one has been brilliant.

“I mean, I literally get to learn off the top professionals every day.

“That’s something that I want to then introduce to my game as well, the level of professionalism.

“They’ve been brilliant, very, very helpful.”

On making his Palace and Northern Ireland debuts this month, Devenny added: “Honestly, I was just given an opportunity.

“That's what it starts with, just an opportunity and then you've just got to grab it with both hands.

“I feel like I have done that, but for me, this is not where I want to end. This is where I want to just keep going.

“Hopefully I'll come in here again, do another interview if that’s what it means!

“I’ll just keep going and keep going.”

