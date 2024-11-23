Palace boss Glasner happy with Villa draw: Why these stadiums are full

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was delighted with his players after their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

The manner of Justin Devenny's goal was a highlight as Palace broke forward after Dean Henderson had made a penalty save.

“I'm very proud of the performance the team showed today,” Glasner told Palace TV. “Because they came here having many injuries, especially in our attack, and then playing always forward, trying to score goals, scoring two amazing goals, this makes me proud.

“Justin Devenny, second start, scoring his first goal for us. I think it was his best performance today for us.

“Then fighting as a team, that's really very, very positive. On the other side, I think if you have twice the lead, you want to take the win back to London, so this is maybe the not-so-positive part of the game.

“But the performance was quite good, and the style, the belief, the togetherness was quite good.

“I think we're on the right pathway, getting a point here at Villa is a good result for us. And now we want to improve our performance to take the win against Newcastle, because this will be necessary.”

On Devenny's break away goal, Glasner continued: “I think this is why we all love football.

“This is why all the stadiums are full. Within three minutes, it's three times up and down.

“The game keeps going, and then all of a sudden the VAR intervenes. It's very unusual that the VAR intervenes here in the Premier League, and then it's a penalty.

“You are down, you have a big save, you are up, and then they get the corner, and from this corner we scored 2-1, and then we are on top.

“It’s really crazy what sometimes happens in football, but that's why I think we all love it.”

He added, “It was great support, but that’s always our fans everywhere, regardless of the weather, where we play, when we play, how we play, they always support the team.

“So thank you very much to all of you for taking this effort, going into the Midlands and supporting the team.

“I think the team gave it back with every effort of their body, so thank you very much for this support. Thank you.”