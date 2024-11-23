Villa boss Emery on Palace draw: We deserved more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left frustrated after their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Ross Barkley struck on 77 minutes to earn the point for Villa.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think we deserved to win, but every team has very good tactics, very good game plans, like they had today,” Emery reflected.

“They played in transition and scored two goals, but we didn’t concede one corner at all in the first half and we were getting into their box a number of times.

“We were dominating the match with our positioning. We missed some chances, like the penalty, to score one more.

Morgan Rogers

“The first half was a little bit frustrating, but we were in the dressing room saying that we had to manage it and try to come back in the second half keeping our consistency in the game plan, and we did it.

“It was not enough. We had chances but in the end we have to accept it. We wanted to win here and we know last year we did a fantastic season when we finished fourth, but this season is being more difficult.

“We will keep going and try to be positive. With one point after the last result we had not being good, we have to accept it and keep going.”