Sarr on Chelsea ambitions: To work hard, work hard, work hard

Mamadou Sarr is thrilled to be with Chelsea and part of the Premier League.

Currently part of Chelsea's Club World Cup squad, Sarr signed for the Blues last week from their French partners, Strasbourg.

"When I was a kid, I had a dream," Sarr told reporters in Atlanta. "It was to be the best centre back in the world.

"I want to be like Virgil van Dijk. I love Van Dijk. He's a leader. For a defender, that’s very important. But some people tell me I play like Ibrahima Konate."

Sarr moved from Lyon to Strasbourg just a year ago before securing his move to London.

So exciting

He continued: "I joined Strasbourg to play for Strasbourg. I knew of some interest (from Chelsea) approximately in November, December. Then in January I had an idea that it was possible. When one of the biggest clubs come to you, it is so exciting."

On what Chelsea directors told him during negotiations, Sarr also said: "To progress.

"To work hard, work hard, work hard. When they think you are ready to play, you can. It's very important to me – to train very well, to speak with the coach, to speak with every player, and to be confident in what I do."